The short film Kanya, produced by Suresh Bhanushali of Photofit music, that had a Diwali release, is all set for release in seven languages.

The short that depicts the agreeable vision of PM Narendra Modi -- Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, unfolds the bitter truth about the condition of a girl child in our country and reveals the dark underbelly of society.

A still from the short film Kanya

Talking about the short film Kanya, producer Suresh Bhanushali says, “It’s a heart-touching story of a family that every family in the country will relate to. Kanya hails PM Narendra Modi vision of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. It shows the harsh truth that will make us question the practices which are being followed since decades”.

A still from the sets of Kanya

To make its reach wider and stronger, Photofit music has decided to release the short film in seven languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali and Haryanvi.

Directed by Manish Madaan, the short can be watched on Youtube channel of PhotoFit Music.