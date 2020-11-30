Bollywood’s Deol family is coming back with the second instalment of their family drama Apne 2. Bobby Deol along with brother Sunny and dad Dharmendra took to social media to announce the news.

Keeping the essence and values of the first film, Apne 2 takes the original engaging story many notches higher in its action, drama, emotions and entertainment with new characters being added in. The makers will be shooting from March next year, in Punjab and Europe and the family entertaining sports drama is being readied for a grand release on Diwali 2021.

Dharmendra offers, "Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I'm very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family - my sons Sunny, Bobby and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shooting."

Anil Sharma and Deepak Mukut have got the casting in place and Anil Sharma will be the only director in Bollywood to have worked with the three generations of the Deols.