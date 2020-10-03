Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli released on multiple platforms today and while it is being clubbed as a typical Bollywood masala film, the leads are being lauded for their craft.

If we go by the trends on Twitter then fans are calling it a 'fun-watch'. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is about childhood sweethearts Pooja and Blackie who are separated while young but when they grow up and meet each other, the cop and the goon trail follows dotted with suspense and thrill.

Ananya Panday is being praised for her Bambaiya dialect and demeanour in the film. And Ishaan Khatter too earns similar praise for his taxiwala avatar. Trolls are also out after the release of the film and one can find some interesting memes doing the rounds as well.

The film had got into controversy earlier with the song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, which was later changed to Duniya Sharma Jayegi, after an uproar on the social media.

Did you like the film?