The Scottish highlands, a taut breathless pace, Akshay Kumar's inimitable style stamped all over it and yes, a hark back at the eighties --- the Bell Bottom teaser hits home and how.

Shot in the Scottish highlands, this crisp teaser gives us glimpses of what to expect from this thriller shot at an enormous geographical scale.

Released barely hours after the film team landed back in the country after a packed 60-day shooting schedule, the sneak peek into the retro spy thriller has struck the right notes.

Vaani Kapoor

With Akshay Kumar playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery, the film’s retro theme brings back the eighties rather convincingly.

Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh this film stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Bell Bottom is all set to release on April 2 next year.

Click below to watch the teaser: