A look at the trailer of Comedy Couple, Zee5's upcoming web original film, will give you a feel of a fresh take on the hackneyed romcoms.

Starring lead pair Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film, based in Gurgaon, is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

The film also stars Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang, Pranay Manchanda, Aadar Malik, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia and Subha Rajput in supporting roles. Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Yoodlee Films, Comedy Couple is based on a story by Bikas Mishra.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Deep (Saqib Saleem) and Zoya (Shweta Basu Prasad), a stand-up comedy duo and lovers who pack a punch every night at gigs in the city. The script is their real-life experience that breaks down every aspect of a couple living in, in India.

The trailer also hints at Deep’s nagging lying habit, something he gets into trouble for regularly, be it with his family, friends or Zoya. Amidst a lot of romance and laughs, when their professional and personal lives collide, it results in bittersweet realisations. The question is will they be able to save their relationship or stage an act every night?

“The concept of putting comedy in the romance has a certain lightheartedness to it, which is exactly what we need right now. A bit of love and lots of laughter, that’s what Comedy Couple is about. On a realistic note, there is no relationship that is perfect, but it does have its bittersweet moments which we need to cherish," says Saqib

Shweta Basu Prasad says, “The pandemic has taught us that we should take our actions seriously but at the same time not so seriously. Just sit back, laugh, relax and enjoy the moment and appreciate the life that we have. Zoya and Deep are exactly like that, living in the moment and living for themselves,” says Shweta Basu Prasad.

The film revolves around the comedy couple duo who are also real-life lovers. They are a laugh-riot on stage, with their sharp and witty take on a variety of issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage. When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship.

Comedy Couple premieres on October 21 on ZEE5

