Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1 and the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang will release on Amazon Prime Video

Despite cinemas gearing up to open from October 15, a new set of hyped films have been confirmed for OTT release over the next months. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced a slate of nine films spanning five Indian languages that will premiere directly on the streaming service.

These include the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1, the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang, and Durgavati featuring Bhumi Pednekar.

Expanding their regional content library, the streaming platform will also premiere Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja (Kannada) starring Aravinnd Iyer, Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) starring Anand Devarakonda, Maara (Tamil) starring R. Madhavan, and Manne Number 13 (Kannada) starring Varsha Bollamma and Chetan Gandharva. Zakariya Mohamme's Halal Love Story (Malayalam) and the Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) were already confirmed for digital premiere in the coming months.

Here's the complete schedule:

Halal Love Story (Malayalam) - 15th Oct

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada) - 29th Oct

Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - 30th Oct

Chhalaang (Hindi) - 13th Nov

Manne Number 13 (Kannada) - 19th Nov

Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) - 20th Nov

Durgavati (Hindi) - 11th Dec

Maara (Tamil) -17th Dec

Coolie No. 1 (Hindi) - 25th December