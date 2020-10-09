Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati among nine new films set for OTT release
Despite cinemas gearing up to open from October 15, a new set of hyped films have been confirmed for OTT release over the next months. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced a slate of nine films spanning five Indian languages that will premiere directly on the streaming service.
These include the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1, the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Chhalaang, and Durgavati featuring Bhumi Pednekar.
Expanding their regional content library, the streaming platform will also premiere Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja (Kannada) starring Aravinnd Iyer, Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) starring Anand Devarakonda, Maara (Tamil) starring R. Madhavan, and Manne Number 13 (Kannada) starring Varsha Bollamma and Chetan Gandharva. Zakariya Mohamme's Halal Love Story (Malayalam) and the Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) were already confirmed for digital premiere in the coming months.
Here's the complete schedule:
Halal Love Story (Malayalam) - 15th Oct
Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja (Kannada) - 29th Oct
Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) - 30th Oct
Chhalaang (Hindi) - 13th Nov
Manne Number 13 (Kannada) - 19th Nov
Middle Class Melodies (Telugu) - 20th Nov
Durgavati (Hindi) - 11th Dec
Maara (Tamil) -17th Dec
Coolie No. 1 (Hindi) - 25th December