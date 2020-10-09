The trailer of the Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is here.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie sees Akshay Kumar in the role of a vengeful, transgender spirit. The trailer opens to Akshay and Kiara visiting her parents home. Kiara's mother is afraid of shadows and Akshay does his best to rid her of the fear. Things begin to get out of hand when Akshay’s behaviour begins to change.

Watch the trailer here.

Sharing the trailer on his social media handle, Akshay wrote, “Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali.” The film is a Diwali release.

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Muni 2: Kanchana from Tamil franchise Kanchana. The movie is set to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.