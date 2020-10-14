The endearing Desi Gujarati family that won our hearts in the popular web series Metro Park will be back again with all the love and warmth on Eros Now for a second season.

The makers have just begun shooting for the same with utmost precautions and a stellar cast with new additions promises a bigger and crazier season.

Purvi Joshi in Metro Park

Over the years, despite migration, the deeply rooted Indian values and distinctive characteristics and quirks set us apart and likeable at the same time. This comic caper starring Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi, and Vega Tamotia in the lead roles will have a fascinating storyline and will see new characters played by veteran actors Sarita Joshi, and Gopal Dutt.

As till from Metro Park

The entertainment quotient of the show has been raised a notch higher, with its funny yet relatable characters, its modern milieu in season 2 which promises to tickle your funny bone.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot will be conducted with complete precautions including limited staff, sanitisers, temperatures and oxygen checking facilities in place.

Metro Park is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan.