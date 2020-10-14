Buoyed by the huge response to his short Bharam, which got more than 42.5 million views, Shieladitya Moulik is all set to release his next short film Swad Anusar. The film will have Swastika Mukherjee in the lead and it's going to be her first work with Maulik. Besides Swastika the cast comprises Anuradha Mukherjee, Kan Singh Sodha and Shoaib Kabeer

The story revolves around a rich businessman, who thinks he has been killed by someone. But he can breathe, feel things, walk and even talk. In fact, barring a slight pain from an injury on his forehead, there’s nothing unusual. Probably, a blow in the head during the ‘murder’ has eroded all his memories.

Swastika, Anuradha and Shieladitya share a light moment during the shoot

Things turn weirder when he comes back home after his corpse gets thrown in a water body. But no one at home believes in his story since the injuries and the blood spots on his shirt are absolutely invisible to everyone.

As he struggles to convince his family (wife, sister-in-law and her boyfriend), he realises that there’s something fishy about the way they are behaving. Has his own family conspired to kill him? He gets some visuals in his memory, suggesting that. But the family ridicules his ‘baseless’ allegation and asks him to have his dinner instead.

