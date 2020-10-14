Swastika Mukherjee to star in Shieladitya Moulik's next short, Swad Anusar
Buoyed by the huge response to his short Bharam, which got more than 42.5 million views, Shieladitya Moulik is all set to release his next short film Swad Anusar. The film will have Swastika Mukherjee in the lead and it's going to be her first work with Maulik. Besides Swastika the cast comprises Anuradha Mukherjee, Kan Singh Sodha and Shoaib Kabeer
The story revolves around a rich businessman, who thinks he has been killed by someone. But he can breathe, feel things, walk and even talk. In fact, barring a slight pain from an injury on his forehead, there’s nothing unusual. Probably, a blow in the head during the ‘murder’ has eroded all his memories.
Things turn weirder when he comes back home after his corpse gets thrown in a water body. But no one at home believes in his story since the injuries and the blood spots on his shirt are absolutely invisible to everyone.
As he struggles to convince his family (wife, sister-in-law and her boyfriend), he realises that there’s something fishy about the way they are behaving. Has his own family conspired to kill him? He gets some visuals in his memory, suggesting that. But the family ridicules his ‘baseless’ allegation and asks him to have his dinner instead.
The man dies at the dinner table, as it was indeed his family members who have been trying to get rid of him. The family admits when he falls on the plate of food, after consuming the poison that his wife added to his food. But little did the family know that he is going to come back again and this time with a bigger vengeance.