As Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein turned 19 on Monday, its lead actress Dia Mirza recalled how she was only 19-year-old when she started working on this film.

Taking to Instagram, Dia posted a video featuring scenes from the romantic film, which also starred R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan.

"This one is very close to my heart. I was all of 19 and this was my first movie. Celebrating this beautiful journey of love. Love for storytelling, love for cinema. And your love for this movie. #19YearsOfRHTDM," the actress captioned the video.



Although the film didn't do as well as expected upon its release, it acquired an iconic stature over the years. Its songs Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai continue to be loved by the audience.