The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film, Miss India, headlined by Keerthy Suresh is out. The drama, which is helmed by debutante director Y Narendranath, will premiere Netflix on November 4.

Miss India traces the journey of Samyukhta Manasa (Keerthy Suresh), a young passionate girl who, in an attempt to fulfil her grandfather’s dream and her own childhood ambition, reinvents herself as she moves to the USA, setting up a successful business in tea. In the process, she goes head to head against the illustrious coffee honcho, while fighting betrayals, adversaries and resistance from her own family.

With Miss India, Keerthy Suresh takes us all on an inspiring journey of a powerful self-made businesswoman in an unknown country. The film is also dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam.

Speaking about the film, Keerthy said, “Miss India is the beautifully crafted story of Samyukhta, who is determined to not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams. I’m glad this film is releasing on Netflix to a global audience because I feel like it will encourage and inspire many young women to follow their hearts and passions, regardless of the language that they would watch it in. ”

The movie also features Jagapati Babu, Nadia Moidu, Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, VK Naresh, Pujita Ponnada