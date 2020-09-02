The upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die's trailer is set to release on September 3 worldwide. It's the 25th film from the Bond films franchise and is one of the most-awaited films this year. While we all wait for the film's trailer, here are seven reasons why you must not miss it!

Daniel’s Final Goodbye

Looking his dapper best in the recently-launched Poster, Daniel Craig will be bidding his farewell to the franchise after starring in four previous Bond films. As the longest-running Bond actor in the franchise’s glorious legacy, Daniel Craig, as the beloved spy kick-started a new era of action. In what is surely set to be a fitting finale, we can’t wait to see him as the British secret agent for the MI6 and say those magical three words for the last time - Bond, James Bond.

Rami Malek as the new Bond baddie

Continuing the trend of starring a charismatic star to play the role of 007’s enemy, it’s time for Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek to show fans just how versatile, yet intense he can be. Such is the ever-growing fandom of this terrific actor that he is already has been listed as one of the 10 most-dangerous Bond villains. While one could only get a mere glimpse of him in the last film Spectre, Bond has his back to the wall as he faces a nemesis beyond his wildest imagination.

Exotic locales do the talking once again

The cinematic equivalent of a world tour, movies in the James Bond franchise always get shot all over the globe at the most desirable and picturesque of locations. With No Time To Die, get set to go on a virtual trip to Cuba, London, Norway, Scotland and Jamaica where the first Bond film was shot back in 1962.

Bond cars get to the next level

The next Bond instalment sees our favourite spy be behind the wheel of some incredible cars including the stylish Aston Martin DB5 and V8 Vantage, as well as the new DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla. If that doesn’t get your pulse racing, then maybe the fact that No Time to Die will be the first movie to feature the new Land Rover Defender, alongside other members of the Land Rover family including the Range Rover Classic and Range Rover Sport SVR definitely will.

Two Bond girls to feature in No Time To Die

This time around, the Bond girl will not just be a pretty face but will possess an equally amazing set of talent as well. Cast as the new Bond girl, Ana de Armas will be playing the character of a Cuban agent who falls in love with the spy while assisting him at the start of the film. Describing her own character as irresponsible and bubbly, one can wait to see how Bond and his lady love save the day from destruction. Add to that, Léa Seydoux, who was seen as Bond’s love interest in Spectre makes a much-awaited return helping Bond get over the traumas in his life.

The theme Song

The Grammy award-winner Billie Eilish is the youngest singer ever to ever record a song for the James Bond franchise. The title track, No Time To Die, has excited fans ever since its release back in February. With a set of incredible haunting vocals, dark and broody tunes and strings, it's almost exactly what one would imagine from the Bond x Billie collab.

A plot that’s as riveting and gripping as it gets

After the sad demise of Bond’s lady love in the last film, No Time To Die starts with James Bond leaving active service and living a quiet life in Jamaica away from all the action. But as it turns out, life, or in this case the script, has other plans. For the first time in Bond history, a woman will be taking over as the new 007 agent. What will the future be for this new agent? What is it that’s being hinted at? Will this movie disclose the next James Bond? We’ll have to wait until its theatrical release this November to see what No Time To Die has in store for its audience.