After delivering a sleeper hit with his debut Bengali film Sweater, filmmaker Shieladitya Moulik is ready with his third venture, Chheledhora, starring Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan in the lead.

Managing to complete his second film, Hridpindo, a heart-rending love story starring Tolly star Arpita Chatterjee in the lead, much before the lockdown, Moulik is ready to shoot his third, which is a gripping psychological tale of parenthood and childhood spun around kidnapping and child trafficking.

Shieladitya Moulik

This will be Moulik's first work with Jaya Ahsan and he is visibly excited about the same since he always wanted to work with this talented Bangladeshi actor, who was last seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Atanu Ghosh's Robibaar opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee.

In this film, Jaya will be playing an alcoholic mother whose daughter gets kidnapped. The story takes a gripping turn and when she holds the kidnapper's son to ransom in order to get her daughter back.

Anuradha Mukherjee

The actor already has a few Bengali films ready for release including Ghosh's Bini Sutoy and Soukarya Ghosal's Bhoot Pori, which are all stuck due to the pandemic.

Ishaan Mazumder

Talking about the film, Moulik says, "Chheledhora is not only about the crimes associated with kidnapping and child trafficking but it also shows how the people involved in such criminal nexus evolve in life and learn about their own individual weaknesses".

Prantik Banerjee

Besides Jaya, the film's cast will also include Anuradha Mukherjee, Ishaan Mazumder and Prantik Banerjee, who also happens to play the lead in Moulik's second film Hridpindo opposite Arpita.

Anuradha is playing the role of a small town beautician working in a beauty parlour. She’s also a mother of a notorious kid who aspires to be a kidnapper, like his father (being played by Prantik) when he grows up.

The music for Chheledhora is being composed by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee.