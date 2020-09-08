Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani who was taken into custody by CCB in connection with Drugs /Shriram BN

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani was arrested on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police, she has been remanded to five days police custody.

Earlier in the day, the actress' house was searched and Sanjjanna was later taken in for questioning in the Sandalwood drugs case and was arrested thereafter. The actress was taken to the KC General Hospital for a mandatory health checkup and COVID-19 test.

Sanjjanna's arrest comes a few days after Ragini Dwivedi's arrest, who is another Kannada actress. The Kannada film industry popularly known as Sandalwood has come under scrutiny for alleged drug use. The It is reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) foiled an international drug trafficking racket in August, and the arrest of a kingpin led the police and the NCB to drug trafficking networks in Sandalwood.

Sanjjanaa's friend Rahul Shetty was arrested in the same case and following this, the actress came under the CCB's scanner.

Sanjjanaa has acted in over 45 films, mostly in Kannada. Her younger sister, Nikki Galrani is also an actor and works in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries.