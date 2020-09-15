A pandemic has changed their lives and connected Arnab and Trina, who grope together in the darkness to find that ray of hope. This is the crux of the short film The Sorrow of Love, that happens to be the digital debut of thespian and actor Sohag Sen. The film intends to explore a story of love and hope set in times of COVID-19.

Presented by interdisciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and produced by GhoshCompany and Roar, this short has Anindya Chatterjee, Monalisa Chatterjee Dasgupta, Rudrarup Mukhopadhyay, Swaroopa Ghosh and Sohag Sen in the cast.

Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee and Sohag Sen

Sohag Sen, who has also coached the likes of Konkona Sen Sharma, Rupa Ganguly, Dev, Rituparna Sengupta in Tollywood, has collaborated with filmmakers like Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Aparna Sen, Rituparno Ghosh and many others in the past. Her approach to acting has always been intertextual based on social dynamics. The Sorrow of Love has been conceptualised by Sujoy and written by her. This film has a nuanced perspective on human relations in the backdrop of the pandemic.

A still from The Sorrow of Love

"Sujoy's story struck a chord with me because it was about shared pain. Writing the screenplay and adapting it to COVID times wasn't challenging because one understands the human losses that are going around. As a director, it was fun to work with a young crew trying to achieve my signature in the film," says Sohag Sen.

"Sohag Sen's craft is something that intrigues me and has also helped me to build my nuances as an artiste. I presented this film to thank her for all that she has given to the arts," tells Sujoy.

The music of the film has been scored by Ratul Shankar and the cinematography has been done by Ishan Pablo Ghosh.