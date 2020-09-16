On Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar announced via social media that his upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb will release on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The much-anticipated movie is the remake of the 2011 Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana.

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

The actor also unveiled the teaser of Laxmmi Bomb in which a voice is then heard saying, “Aaj se tumhara naam Laxman nahi, Laxmi hoga,” as Akshay face transforms from a man to a woman.

Directed by Raghav Lawrence, who also helmed the original, Akshay plays the character of a transgender. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Laxmmi Bomb is Akshay Kumar’s return to the horror-comedy genre after 13 years. His last horror-comedy was Bhool Bhulaiyaa.