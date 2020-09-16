We need to take actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui more seriously this time. He demands it with Serious Men, a Netflix film. The 30-second teaser launched today, though doesn’t give away much about the storyline, but it promises to be something out of the ordinary with Sudhir Mishra directing it.

Nawazuddin is seen wearing a dark grey suit and holding a file talking about Mumbai and the serious men living in the high rises. He later talks about making his son Aadi ‘a serious man’ who will be respected like them. To quote him verbatim: “Ye hai Mumbai. Iski badi badi chakachak building ke andar baithe hain kuch bade bade serious men. Woh jinhe simple si cheezon pe seriously raub jharne ki aadat hai. Aise log jo condom pe dots kyu hone chahiye jaise chutiyastic baatein karte hai. Jinhe duniya gunda to nahi samajhti par salam thokti hai. Isliye mai apne bete Aadi ko aisa hi ek serious man banaega.”

This is Nawazuddin’s first film with Sudhir Mishra and earlier this month the actor had expressed his excitement of working with the ace director who is credited for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Chameli and others.

The film will premiere on October 2 and is based on the novel by Manu Joseph.