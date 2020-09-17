Bhumi Pednekar is super-excited about the Netflix release of her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare that made such a fabulous impact at the Busan International Film Festival last year. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, this movie that trails the ups and downs of the personal and professional lives of the two cousins, also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, who plays Dolly.

And Bhumi says that she wants to watch this beautiful journey with her own sister Samiksha Pednekar. "Samiksha and I will watch Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare together. Samiksha and I had watched it together at Busan the first time and the movie’s journey literally started with my sister by my side. We had the best time together in Busan. We’ve now made a plan to watch the movie again," tells Bhumi, who is planning to organise a cosy screening with Samiksha.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in Dolyy Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

A self-made star, Bhumi, who is on a hot streak at the box office with back to back hits to her credit, adds, “The film celebrates womanhood and sisterhood and I couldn’t think of a better way to watch the movie. Samiksha and I are similar yet poles apart just like Dolly and Kitty and it would be amazing to get her feedback for this special gem of a film of ours. It will be a true-blue sister screening and I’m really excited to have this moment with her.”

Bhumi at her ancestral temple in Pedne, Goa

Recently, Bhumi visited at her ancestral place, Pedne, in Goa and she took the opportunity to do a temple pilgrimage. Doing this was on top of her mind as Bhumi wanted to reconnect with her roots. She visited three temples dedicated to Mauli, Ravlnath and Bhagwati Devi to complete the pilgrimage.

Bhumi says, “Mauli is our Kul Devi in my village in Pedne, where all Pednekar’s come from. Her old stone carved statue, which is next to a stream of crystal clear freshwater, is said to have medicinal property. It is at least 400 years old and in the same complex is a newer temple made”.