With the pandemic almost becoming a part of life, most of us are now trying to return to the normal work-life mode that was disrupted by COVID. And Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is no exception. The star was recently spotted in a suburban studio for an advertisement shoot after five months.

The actor is also busy dubbing for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a film that he has finished shooting for earlier this year.

According to industry sources, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is geared up for a theatre release and hence the makers are keeping the film ready.

One of the most-anticipated films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is has been hailed as ‘a miracle script’ by Ranveer. Produced by Maneesh Sharma and written and directed by debutant filmmaker, Divyang, the movie is set in Gujarat and will see Ranveer playing the role of a Gujarati man championing the cause of women empowerment.

Singh, who has also been campaigning for the Indian Sign Language (ISL) to be declared as the 23rd official language of India, has recently signed a petition aimed at furthering the awareness on this relevant cause. Ranveer’s independent record label IncInk is also the only indigenous label to release sign language music videos.

The deaf community in India too wholeheartedly appreciated his efforts by putting out a heartfelt 'thank you' video for him.

“IncInk was created as a platform to encourage inclusivity through art and we are deeply committed to making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. This will help provide equal access across all areas from education to employment to entertainment to more than 10 million deaf people,” says Ranveer.