With the coronavirus pandemic crippling the global economy and bringing all activity to a near halt, the worst-hit sector undoubtedly remains the entertainment industry. In such trying times, it is heartening to hear about the revival of an old project and a new film by director Satrajit Sen. Sen, whose first film Michael starred Soumitra Chatterjee, Mir Afsar Ali, Tnusree and Swastika Mukherjee, will soon be resuming the shoot of The Big Apple, an English web series with an international cast.

“I had already shot the first episode in 2016 but had to hold back the project due to paucity of funds. But now Times and Images and Pina Basu’s GSIC have decided to co-produce the series apart from a new film of mine,” shares Sen. We had a short chat with Satrajit on this and more. Excerpts:

Satrajit Sen while shooting The Big Apple

What’s The Big Apple all about?

It is an eight-episode thriller based on an unscrupulous medical practitioner who is the antagonist of the series. It will show the powerful underworld medical racket in which the doctor is very much involved. Each episode of the series will be shot in the capitals of various countries including Spain, France, Italy, England, Croatia and India, with the first already having been shot in the US with an international cast and crew. What’s interesting is that the role of the doctor is being played by Patrick Basu, a real-life doctor.

It seems to be a very ambitious project.

Yes, in fact, we will be shooting it over the next three years with not more than two episodes being shot each year. It will be ready by mid-2023.

The shooting of The Big Apple

You are also planning to shoot a film next year.

Yes, it’s titled The Other Day. It will be my first full-length feature in English and will also have an Indian actor.

You are a member of the jury for the Indian Languages Competition section at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2020. How has the experience been?

It’s overwhelming. There are about 50 films in different Indian languages, and I am simply amazed by the Malayali and Kannada films that I am watching. They are so honest in their craft and storytelling, and the mounting is so advanced, besides their terrific use of technology. Marathi films also have a raw essence in them.

