For Barun Sobti, who started his career with television series Shraddha in 2009, there was no shortcut to success. The road was steep and the offers were sparse, yet what kept this actor going was conviction. “In these 11 years, my biggest lesson has been that it takes a long time for an outsider like me to bloom. But, eventually, you will bloom for sure and earn appreciation for your good work too. It takes time and perseverance. I realised this midway in my career and decided to do what I believe in. Though it’s easier said than done since you also have to sustain yourself during this long wait. It’s an extremely difficult, yet satisfying journey for me so far, and I loved it every bit of it,” says the actor, who has been a part of some impressive web and film projects including 22 Yards, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Derma, Tanhaiyan and Asur.

The actor is humbled by all the appreciation he is receiving for his act in the recently released web film Halahal on Eros Now that opened to positive reviews. We had a chat with the actor on playing a typical North Indian cop and more. Excerpts:

Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar in Halahal

You looked so real as a cop in Halahal with all his faults and frailties...

That was precisely the idea, to keep it as real as possible. My character didn’t have the burden of living up to the cinematic image of a cop. He is a real person with real struggles, who happens to be a cop, and we had no intention to make him look like a superhero. He is how cops are in real life, and if you have observed, the police in North India are extremely colourful chaps. They crack jokes and have fun and are just like any other professionals.

You wore a moustache and looked rugged in Halahal. What are your fashion choices in real life?

I love to be in denim and a t-shirt or shirt. But if I am going out for a semi-formal occasion, I wear chinos with solid shirts and loafers. For strictly formal occasions, I opt for Western wear or a simple white kurta-pyjama set. I like to wear cotton outfits for the comfort factor, and my favourite shades are black, white and blue.

Barun Sobti in Halahal

What are your diet and fitness regimens like?

I am lucky to have an ectomorph body type and so don’t gain weight easily. I take full advantage of that, and I haven’t worked out in these past three years. But, overall I am a very active person, and can’t sit down at one place for long. I multitask and usually, it’s functional fitness for me.

I love playing cricket and football and that keeps me fit. Since I don’t put on weight, I can afford to eat without a check. I am a non-vegetarian, but I am not very fond of meat. I start my day with a two-egg stuffed omelette and buttered toast. Lunch usually comprises daal, chawal, sabzi and roti. But, my comfort food is rice and any kind of hot curry.

What's your hobby?

I love reading. Currently, I am reading The Last Don by Mario Puzo besides The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes. I also love playing with my chihuahua, Shitki.

