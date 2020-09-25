Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called it quits. Their split comes two months after Ehrich proposed to Lovato in Malibu on July 22. They began dating in March.

The pop singer and the Young and the Restless actor called off their engagement, a reported a source.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," says the source. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Earlier Demi had shared the news of her engagement in a post saying: "yes" to the person who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself, adding, "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."

Hours after the news broke, the Confident singer shared an Instagram story wearing a T-shirt that read 'Dogs over people' and she was no longer wearing her engagement ring.