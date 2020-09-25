Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich split after two-month engagement
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called it quits. Their split comes two months after Ehrich proposed to Lovato in Malibu on July 22. They began dating in March.
The pop singer and the Young and the Restless actor called off their engagement, a reported a source.
"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," says the source. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
Earlier Demi had shared the news of her engagement in a post saying: "yes" to the person who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself, adding, "I knew that I loved you the moment I met you."
Hours after the news broke, the Confident singer shared an Instagram story wearing a T-shirt that read 'Dogs over people' and she was no longer wearing her engagement ring.