Director Suman Maitra is coming up with his next feature film Shimanto, which is a thriller through the lens of the Intelligence Bureau officials whose lives become inescapably intertwined in this coming of age dark realism film.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee in Shimanto



The movie revolves around an elite team of the IB which perpetually strives to detect and eliminate a nexus of crime leading to a potentially lethal operation in Kolkata and Indo-Bangladesh borders.

Shaheb Bhattacherjee in Shimanto

It is all about the power of hope, the price of betrayal, and the possibility of redemption. The cast includes Paayel Sarkar, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Rano Joy, Sudip Mukherjee, Hrishie Raj, Ananda Choudhuri, Sonia Roy, Sushil Sikaria and Dhruba Debnath. The music has been scored by Bappaditya Subhro and sound design conceived by Tirthankar Majumdar.

Rano Joy in Shimanto



"The movie deals with human trafficking from an unusual point of view. This on-road thriller helps recall the millions of innocent victims of the No Man’s Land. The movie also explores the strange parallel existence in space and time," tells Maitra.