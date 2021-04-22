Author-turned-director Aditya Kripalani who made his debut with the adaptation of his own book Tikli And Laxmi Bomb on-screen is elated with the success of his film Devi aur Hero (The Goddess And The Hero, its English title). The film that talks about two individuals - an urban sex slave with Disassociative Identity Disorder (DID) and a 45-year-old man, a counsellor with sex addiction issues, will be screened at The Projector in Singapore on April 25.

Aditya who is known for films like Totta Pataaka Item Maal, Not Today and more tells us, “The Projector is a big deal because along with our film they're playing Oscar-nominated Minari, they're also playing ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ which is also Oscar-nominated. Along with our film, they are playing ‘Nomadland’ which is Oscar-nominated. So it feels great of course. It’s not a film festival, but it’s just that this theatre plays films that are very prestigious and respected so it's a big deal for our films to be running for two whole months."

As an independent filmmaker, Aditya and his producer wife Sweta Kripalani have been churning out movies with a social message every year. He also won the prestigious NETPAC award. He tells us, "The NETPAC award is a big deal because it is from the Network Of Promotion Of Asian Cinema. They award the best Asian films this award every year. Gully Boy has won it, Mr and Mrs Iyer won it which was made by Aparna Sen with Konkana Sen. Margarita With A Straw with Kalki Koechlin in it won and now we have also won it.”