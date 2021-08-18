Veteran actress Sunita Shirole appeals for financial help

Veteran actress Sunita Shirole, who has been a part of the film and television industries for decades and was most recently seen in Esha Deol-starrer Ek Duaa, recently opened up about facing a financial crunch and dealing with several health issues.



The 85-year-old actress informed a leading daily that she had exhausted her savings during the pandemic and asked for financial assistance until she started working. She also revealed that she was previously staying as a paying guest but had to vacate the flat after she couldn’t pay rent for three months. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan (she played Kareena Kapoor's grandmother) actress is currently staying at the residence of fellow actor Nupur Alankar.





"I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn’t bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can’t bend it anymore. I have undergone angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too,” said the Luka Chuppi actress while also expressing her gratitude to CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) for sending Nupur Alankar, who has brought her to her house for the time being and has even hired a nurse.





Further sharing that she wants to get back to work but couldn’t because of her health, Sunita shared, “I want to start working because I need the money, but the condition of my leg is deteriorating and I don’t know if I will be able to walk again. I need financial help till I get back on my feet...I have earned a lot during my heydays and would help those in need. I had never imagined that I would ever be at a crossroad in life.”



Apart from films, the actress was also featured in television shows like Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein and Crime Patrol.



