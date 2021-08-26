Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy; 'mother and child are healthy' reveals Yash

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan has reportedly given birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, around 12:20 pm. The actor was admitted to a Park Street hospital on Wednesday evening. Jahan's rumoured partner actor Yash Dasgupta was reportedly also present at the hospital, an industry source was quoted as saying.

"For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," Yash said in a statement this afternoon. Nusrat had shared a selfie this morning captioned, "Faith Over Fear #positivity #morningvibes." Fans believed the photo was taken at a hospital cabin. "

In June this year, Nusrat's claims about her relationship with entrepreneur Nikhil Jain gave way to controversy. The actor had claimed that her marriage to Jain was invalid since an inter-faith requires validation under Special Marriage Act. in India, and hence had referred to it as a 'live-in relationship.' Nusrat was reported to be pregnant shortly after.