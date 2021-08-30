Krishna Janmashtami 2021: From Mukundha Mukundha to Go Go Govinda, these 8 songs must be on your playlist today

This Krishna Janmashtami, in addition to the Dahi Handi celebrations, dance-dramas on Lord Krishna, fasts, and other festivities, take a trip down the mythological lane and revisit the stories of Lord Krishna, his mischief, and his love for Radha through these classic hits on the Hindu god.

We present to you eight songs from Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood that are an ode to Lord Krishna:

Kanna Nidurinchara from Baahubali 2 (Telugu)

The magnum opus by SS Rajamouli that turned out to be a favourite across spectres, Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion (2017) features actress Anushka Shetty and actors Prabhas and Sathyaraj in one of its tracks Kanna Nidurinchara (which translates to ‘Sleep, My Love’). The song is a lullaby sung by Lord Krishna's lover Radha, urging him to sleep peacefully.

Mukundha Mukundha from Dasavatharam (Tamil)

Typically an ode for Lord Krishna that talks about his naughtiness, his life and his achievements, Mukundha Mukundha from the megahit Kollywood film Dasavatharam (2008) continues to be a fan favourite to this day. Penned by late veteran lyricist Vaali and sung by singer Sadhana Sargam and popular actor Kamal Haasan, this sweet melody is a tribute from devotees to the Hindu god, praising his most unforgettable feats and his glory. The movie has Kamal Haasan playing more than 10 roles and Asin as the female lead.

Go Go Govinda from Oh My God (Hindi)

Starring actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, Go Go Govinda from the 2012 Bollywood film Oh My God has actor, director and popular choreographer Prabhu Deva grooving to a peppy dance number with actress Sonakshi Sinha. The song, which was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha, is far from a conventional devotional song about Hindu gods, with its energetic beat and lyrics that border on passionate romance. The words appear to be talking about Radha’s love and devotion for Lord Krishna.

Gokula Krishna Gopala Krishna from Gokulamlo Seetha (Telugu)

Sung by veteran singers SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra, Gokula Krishan Gopala Krishna from Gokulamlo Seetha (1997) is a divine track that rejoices the birth of Lord Krishna. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Raasi, the song has all the right celebratory vibes with its folk beat and dancers in lovely traditional attire. We even see a mini-Krishna making an appearance halfway through the song, being celebrated by everyone around him.

Woh Kisna Hai from Kisna (Hindi)

Woh Kisna Hai from the Bollywood movie Kisna (2005) talks about both Lord Krishna as well as his love Radha. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Antonia Bernath, and Isha Sharvani, the track describes the individual traits of Krishna and how Radha is “crazy in love” for him. The song retains the magic associated with Lord Krishna’s skill with instrumental tunes, with hints of flute music being played in the background.

Radhai Manathil from Snegithiye (Tamil)

With its fast beat and beautifully choreographed moves, Radhai Manathil from Snegithiye (2000) is the perfect number to pick during a festive occasion. This iconic, evergreen track that builds to a high tempo with every passing second, talks about how Radha fell for Lord Krishna. We also have the chorus summoning Lord Krishna to uncover the “secret” that Radha holds in her heart. The film stars Jyothika and Tabu in the lead roles.

Bada Natkhat Hai from Amar Prem (Hindi)

Contrary to the previously mentioned upbeat songs, Bada Natkhat Hai from Amar Prem, an award-winning movie that was released in 1972, is a melodious, slow-paced track. Sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the song talks about Lord Krishna’s mischief, and how Radha’s worried about his fate when his mother Yashodha finds out. The film stars Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles.

Mere To Giridhar Gopal from Meera (Hindi)

Yet another mellifluous track that talks about the depth of Radha’s love for Lord Krishna, Mere To Giridhar Gopal from the 1979 Bollywood movie Meera explains how Radha feels that she wants neither riches nor other relations in the world due to her devotion to Lord Krishna. The film has Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, and Shammi Kapoor playing the lead roles.