Halle Berry, Netflix sign multi-film deal

Halle Berry, who recently made her directorial debut with the Netflix film Bruised, has signed a multi-picture deal with the streaming giant.

"My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labour of love and I knew that Scott and Ted would treat it with great care," Berry said of Netflix film head Scott Stuber and co-CEO Ted Sarandos. She wrote, "The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."

In the project, Berry plays an MMA fighter who reclaims her power in both the ring and in her life. Talking about their collaboration, Stuber said, "We're thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together."

Apart from Bruised, Berry is set to produce and star in two Netflix originals, including Matt Chaman's sci-fi project, The Mothership.