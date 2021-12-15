Gotham Knights series in development at CW

A Gotham Knights TV show is in development at CW from Batwoman executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.

Written by Natalie Abrams (executive story editor of Batwoman), the series is based on the DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

In the story, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the caped crusader. This renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviours known as the Gotham Knights.

Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams co-executive produces the show.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.