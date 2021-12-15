Netflix to develop a Mega Man film

A Mega Man film is currently in development for Netflix. The adaptation was initially announced in 2018 but now it's known that Netflix has acquired the project.

Henry Joost and Rel Schulman, known for Paranormal Activity 3 and 4, are writing and directing the film. Mattson Tomlin, who worked with Joost and Schulman on Project Power, is also onboard the writing team.

Created by Capcom, the science-fiction video game was released in 1987. Over the years, the character has turned into a franchise that includes multiple video game series, television shows, comic books, and songs.

The film will join the list of video game adaptations Netflix has added to its library. The OTT platform already has series like The Witcher and Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends, which are also based on video games.