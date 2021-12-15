Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan gets a release date

Sun Pictures on Friday announced the release date for its next production venture, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which stars Suriya. The film, which has been written and directed by Pandiraj, will open in cinemas on February 4 next year.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be the first film of Suriya to release in theatres in over two years. His last film to have a theatrical release was the 2019 action drama Kaappaan. Owing to the pandemic, Suriya’s big-budget biopic drama Soorarai Pottru was released directly on Amazon Prime Video. So was his latest courtroom drama Jai Bhim.

Alongside Suriya, Etharkkum Thunindhavan also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sathyaraj. Pandiraj’s frequent collaborator, composer D. Imman is scoring the music.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will mark Pandiraj’s third project with Suriya after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singam. While Suriya played the lead role in Pasanga 2, he produced and made a cameo appearance in Kadaikutty Singam, which was headlined by his brother Karthi.

“The time is immaterial when we come with a bang. Our Pongal, Diwali is all slated for Feb. let’s celebrate it together (sic),” tweeted Pandiraj, while sharing the release date.

The 30-second teaser, which was also shared today, shows Suriya as a happy-go-lucky guy, who seems to be always dancing. But, when push comes to the shove, he can get pretty violent.

Meanwhile, Suriya has been making headlines over his new film Jai Bhim. The film is based on a pro bono human rights case fought by retired Madras High Court justice K Chandru. And it has received a big thumbs up from the audience and critics alike.