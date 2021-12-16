Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun are halfway through Martin

Dhruva Sarja has all his focus on Martin, his upcoming film with director AP Arjun. The film shoot, backed by producer Uday K Mehta, which went on floors in mid-August, is halfway through, confirms the Action Prince. “So far so good. With AP Arjun’s direction and Satya Hegde’s camerawork, Martin is progressing well and has a lot of good vibes,” says Dhruva Sarja, who also mentioned that they are now left with only 55 days of shooting.

Recently, his workout video for the film went viral on social media. Many speculated that the actor is playing a dual role in the film, and the transformation is for the same. However, Dhruva says, “I am not playing a double role. However, the body transition is done on the instruction of my director, who has plans to shoot certain episodes in the coming week. He wanted me in a certain shape, and I am getting ready for it,” he says.

Dhruva will be completing the talkie portions of Martin by February end and will be left with shooting for the songs. Meanwhile, he is gearing up to begin shooting for his next with director Prem. “Director Prem will kick start shooting in February, and I will join the sets from the 1st week of March,” he says.

Meanwhile, director AP Arjun is currently in Hyderabad, where he is working with the film’s music composer Mani Sharma. They have already finished with two songs. “It has been non-stop working. We have been investing a lot of time in this project,” says the director.

The director, who had directed Dhruva Sarja’s debut, Addhuri, is teaming up with the actor after ten years. Unlike Addhuri, Martin will be an action commercial entertainer. They will see a different Dhruva in this. This film will have him deliver only a few dialogues. The focal point here has been more on his looks and performance,” he says.