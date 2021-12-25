Srijit Mukherji’s Kakababur Protyaborton to release on February 4, 2022

The much-acclaimed Kakababu franchise is ready to make a comeback with its third film, Kakababur Protyaborton, after a long gap owing to the pandemic. Both Mishawr Rahasya and Yeti Obhijaan had received tremendous success at the box office and the audience can't wait to be a part of Kakababu and Santu's adventures in Africa's Nairobi this time. The trailer launched today, reveals that the film is set to hit the big screens on February 4, 2022.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film sees Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aryann Bhowmick breathe life into Sunil Gangopadhyay’s adventure novel Jongoler Moddhye Ek Hotel.

Set in the exotic jungles of Africa, the third installment of the franchise will see Kakababu (Prosenjit) traverse across the terrains of Kenya with Santu (Aryann) to unravel the mystery of disappearing tourists.

Excited about the escapade, two times National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji exclaims, “Kakababur Protyaborton is an adventure trip to the jungles of Masai Mara. I am sure the audience will be thrilled to witness the extravagant African wildlife through this film. Although it was challenging to film amidst wild animals, the shooting process didn’t pose a pressure at all as the crew was so energised at all times!”

The film also features versatile actor Anirban Chakrabarti in an important role. The music has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta while the lyrics are penned by Srijato.