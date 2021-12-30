Prajwal Devaraj: Ramu sir wanted Arjun Gowda to be like Lockup Death

Prajwal Devaraj began 2021 with Inspector Vikram and he will end the year with Arjun Gowda. The actor has earlier collaborated with Ramu production for two films — Ghulama (2009) and Sagar (2011). Now, he is teaming up with the production house for the third time for Arjun Gowda. For Prajwal, producer Ramu is more of a family. He says, “Of all the 39 films produced by Ramu, my father (Devaraj) has acted in the maximum number of films. After school hours, I would often visit the sets of his films to watch the action sequences. I would sit on Ramu sir’s lap and see the monitor. A man of few words, he would respect every actor. He often went with his gut instincts, and it often worked well at the box office,” shares Prajwal.

Prajwal says that Ramu was involved in the making of Arjun Gowda. “He wanted this film to become another hit like Lockup Death, and I am extremely confident it would do so,” he says. Arjun Gowda is a content-driven commercial entertainer that highlights the issues of media trials.

Arjun also revealed that Lucky Shankar is based on many shootout incidents. “The director, who is haunted by the Gauri Lankesh shootout episode, has made references to the incident. The film is also inspired by the assassinations of Gandhiji and Indira Gandhi.”

When asked how such a sensitive subject is dealt with in a commercial entertainer, the actor says, “My character, Arjun Gowda, likes to see things in black and white. He doesn’t operate in the grey area. He is a media baron’s son, and so, he believes more in action. The questions people have about media like the ones about the risks, trials, and sting operations, are answered in Arjun Gowda.”

“My previous two films made under this banner were big hits, and this time around the production house has set up a bigger canvas for me. I was equally passionate about choosing the right kind of subject. When Shankar approached me with this subject, he explained how the film will not end up looking like it is about a specific person or incident. The film is just an inspiration of true based incidents, and Shankar has neatly woven a narrative around it,” says Prajwal Devaraj.

Prajwal says that Malashree, who has now taken over the production responsibilities, is confident about the film. “The director and I are constantly in touch with her. We are doing our best to reach this film to the mass audiences,” he says.

Arjun Gowda, also starring Priyanka Thimmesh in the female lead, has music by Dharma Vish and camera work by Jai Anand. The film will be released on December 31.