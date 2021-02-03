Actor Amit Gaur will soon be seen in WOW original short film The Next Ball alongside Vaishali Thakkar and Anushka Srivastava. The actor who has been in the television show Swim Team, ZEE5's Operation Parindey and the film Force will be playing an author in this short written by Vivek Khatri.

On talking about the film he shares, "It’s a 20 minutes short film about the emptiness and emotional journey of a person and how love and confidence can change one’s perspective towards living life to the fullest. The film portrays that one should never give up on their dreams. I absolutely loved working with the team. Vivek as a producer and writer of the script was always there to guide me and Rafi, the director, was so much fun to work with. It was truly an amazing experience".

Short film The Next Ball

On talking about the role he shares, "My role is that of a writer who has been out of work since the time he came to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of being a successful Bollywood writer. After getting rejected multiple time he goes into depression and at some point gives up on his own life. How someone comes into his life and shows him not to give up on his dreams and aspirations and live life to the fullest is what the film is all about".