Ashmit Patel who has acted in movies like Jai Ho, Fight Club will be seen along with MTV Splitsvilla 11 fame Arushi Handa in a short film for the new OTT platform WOW originals. Titled Game of Truth, the film has been written by Vivek Khatri and is about 25 minutes long.

Ashmit and Arushi in Game of Truth

"Game of Truth is a romantic suspense thriller. It is a story of two characters who meet at a night club and decides to hook up. Then something very unexpected happens which is the suspense of the whole show. It was filmed in one day. My role is that of a guy who is well-to-do and is to an extent a playboy. He is in his early thirties and single and is enjoying his life," Ashmit elaborates about his character.

Arushi Handa in Game of Truth

On talking about her role Arushi says, "The script is very different, it's more about how injustice happens and sometimes you have to take a strong step. It's a very strong character. The story revolves around a cause. So, I thought I should give it a shot. It's just one twist which will completely change the story. It was really amazing working with Ashmit. He was giving me tips and helping me out when I was getting nervous".