Ticket booking platform BookMyShow enters the online streaming space with its newly launched arm BookMyShow Stream, a transaction video-on-demand (TVOD) streaming platform.

The platform boasts of over 600 movie titles and 72,000 plus hours of content. BookMyShow Stream will also feauture multiple premieres every Friday. In addition to this the platform will also feautre world cinema films, festival favourites and exclusive films that include titles from Spain, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Slovakia and Netherlands. The list also includes the most celebrated films across key international film festivals including award-winning showcases at the Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival, and others. A dedicated category called Bundles will showcase the premieres, exclusives, world cinema, missend in theatres films and festival favourites.



Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “With ‘BookMyShow Stream’ – the largest Made-in-India Transaction Video-On-Demand platform yet, we are moving a step forward towards nurturing India’s movie consumption habit by providing users the best of global cinema right to their personal screens. It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch - a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India. ‘BookMyShow Stream’ aims to inculcate global consumption trends by providing a highly curated avenue for handpicked cinema from across the world."

From February 5, titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984 and Horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy, will be available on the platform. Besides these, films like Alone, Yes God Yes, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Guilty, Les Miserables, Unhinged and acclaimed Russian Sci-fi thriller Coma, from premium Independent studios will premiere exclusively on BookMyShow Stream.