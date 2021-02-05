Delhi Belly fame actor Shivam Sharma alongside TV actor Mayank Mishra and Sonali Sudan of film Jalebi fame will feature in comedy web series Just Married for the new OTT platform WOW originals. Written by Vivek Khatri, the series is also going to feature Sonal Palan, Milind Joshi, Kalyani Jha and Raj Singh.

Shivam Sharma will be seen playing a double role, that of a male named Jay and a female named Jaya in the show. "I'm playing a phenomenal character and I have a double role and I'm very excited about the same," says Shivam.

Web series Just Married

"I'm playing the protagonist in the show whose name is Neha and she is a college-going bubbly girl. The show has a lot of humour and fun," says Sonali Sudan, who was also seen in the film Jalebi.

Mayank Mishra will also be seen playing a prominent role. "It is a family entertainment show and my first comedy series. My character's name is Veeru, who is a very decent guy coming from a small town and has his own set of morals and ethics. How he gets into the commotion of a marriage is what the story is all about," he explains.