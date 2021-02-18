Vartika Tiwari, who wrote a short film, Trivediji, during the lockdown is now earning praises for acting in the same. The film directed by actor Rajesh Tailang tells the story of a woman stuck in her apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to survive on depleting food supplies and conversations with her aloe vera plant.

On talking about the whole idea of making the film she says, "The idea came from a Facebook post. I was stuck alone in Mumbai during the lockdown. I used to feel I won't be able to survive in this pandemic but the plant in my apartment would live. There was so much insecurity. The whole idea was to explore my lockdown with Trivediji in this situation. It was my personal experience".

On sharing about her working experience with Rajesh Tailang she adds, "I have worked with Rajesh before in National School of Drama. But to make a film and explore a whole new story with a girl and a plant was a challenge for us but he is phenomenal in creating such things. He said we are making this film for ourselves. He taught me to give the best without worrying about the final output."

Talking about how he decided to make the film, Rajesh Tailang says, "When all of us were literally under house arrest during the lockdown, Vartika wrote a post on Facebook and from that post I decided to make this film. I talked to her about the film. Then through video calls, I did the remote direction. She shot herself and that’s how we made the film".

Praising Tiwari's dedication, he said, "Despite [the film] being shot on a phone with limited resources, Vartika has given a brilliant performance. This was a challenging task, especially in these difficult circumstances. She also helped me in the writing process."

Trivediji was recently premiered on the YouTube channel Theatre Talkies.