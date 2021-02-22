Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, the sequel to the 2007 horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyya is all set to hit theatres on November 19. The film’s ensemble cast includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.

The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar. Several reports surfaced online on Monday confirming that the sequel will have a theatrical release on November 19.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel. The second part, reportedly, is expected to have a different storyline and with new characters. However, it is believed that it will include two songs from the original film.

In 2019, Kartik made an announcement about the movie and called it a ghostbuster. The shooting began in the same year, but the release has been delayed due to the pandemic. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also features in an upcoming thriller titled Dhamaka. In the movie, he will be seen playing the role of a journalist, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film is being directed by Ram Madhvani, who earlier called the shots on the film Neerja as well as the web series Aarya.