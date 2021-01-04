Actor Richa Chadda released the poster of her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister where she will be playing the role of an untouchable who hustles and make it big in life. The role is something different than what Richa has portrayed so far and is supposedly based on former Chief Minister of UP, Mayawati.

The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. Also starring in the film are Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kual and Akshay Oberoi.

The political drama that was shot in Lucknow and was finished in straight 40-days will be hitting theatres on January 22.