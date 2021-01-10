For the first time, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will unite for the action adventure, Fighter, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.



After a lot of buzz, the movie was announced on the occasion of Hrithik's birthday on Sunday.



Hrithik took to his social media and introduced "Fighter" with a motion poster and a sweet note introducing Siddharth Anand's production house, MARFLIX.A It is slated to release in 2022.



"Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride," his caption read.



Sharing his excitement about the same, Hrithik further wrote in his post: "It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce & be a part of Mamta & Sid Anand's FIRST PRODUCTION #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in 'Bang Bang' & 'War'. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM."



"Thank you Sid, for believing in me & making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky," he added.



The motion poster has Hrithik's voiceover saying, "Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kai, Par watan se haseen sanam nahin hota. Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar marte hain kai, par tirange se khoobsurat qafan nahin hota. Release date 30 Sept 2022"



It is touted as a "highly stylised action film".



Deepika also took to her social media to share the poster, writing: "Dreams really do come true #Fighter #SiddharthAnand @HrithikRoshan #Marflix"



Talking about the movie, Anand said: "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India."



"I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him," Anand added.

