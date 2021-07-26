Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi releases four days ahead of its official date

Mimi release date: Some reports suggest that the decision has been made in the wake of an alleged online leak of the film.

Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar-starrer Mimi was scheduled to release on Netflix and Jio Cinemas on July 30. But, to mark the birthday of the lead actress Kriti Sanon (July 27) and producer Dinesh Vijan (July 26), the makers have decided to release the film today, July 26.

It seems the decision was taken just a few hours ago as earlier in the day, Kriti had made a post on social media saying that only four days are left for the film. Some reports suggest that the decision has been made in the wake of an alleged online leak of the film.

Confirming the news, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media with a video featuring Pankaj Tripathi.



In the video, Pankaj can be heard saying, “Mimi is a very special film for us so we, as a team, decided to sit down and watch the film today with our families. Then we realised that you all are our family as well, so the film can’t be special without you. So, Mimi is delivering early. There are some babies who get delivered four days early, our Mimi is like that.”



Netflix too took to its social media to share the news. “Aagayi hai Mimi expected delivery time se pehle. Guess you didn’t expect that? Neither did we. MIMI IS NOW STREAMING (sic),” reads its post on Twitter.





Aagayi hai Mimi expected delivery time se pehle. Guess you didn’t expect that? Neither did we.



MIMI IS NOW STREAMING!#MimiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ogi7R315NM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 26, 2021



Directed by Laxman Utekar, who also co-wrote the story with Rohan Shankar, the film tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood but ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple, who eventually decide to not have the child. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.