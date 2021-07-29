Nayanthara’s Netrikann trailer: A bloody, hair-raising crime thriller awaits all on August 13

The trailer for Netrikann, featuring Nayanthara and Ajmal Ameer, is finally out today, and fans can’t keep calm!

Sony Music South, which released the trailer on YouTube and other social media platforms, wrote, “Here comes the deep #NetrikannTrailer! (sic).”

Watch the much-awaited trailer here:

The trailer has a bone-chilling vibe right from the start, with a girl’s screams heard in the background and with what appears to be a kidnapping taking place. The trailer hints at an investigative crime-thriller and begins with a police officer laying out several photographs of young women who went missing.

We are then introduced to the antagonist, actor Ajmal Ameer, who plays the role of the kidnapper who is behind these crimes. Ajmal narrates that he has abducted at least 12 girls in total, and that he managed to get away with all of it until Durga (Nayanthara), a smart, visually-challenged woman, entered the picture.

The trailer then goes on to reveal the story of how Durga hails a cab from the kidnapper, who then crashes into another pedestrian (apparently to kidnap the pedestrian under the guise of rescuing her). Durga then goes to the police station to file a report on the “accident” she witnessed, and explains what she saw to the officer (played by actor-film writer K Manikandan).

Netrikann’s trailer also drops hints of BDSM practised by the kidnapper on the women he abducts.

The story seems to revolve around how Durga helps find the missing women and capture the kidnapper despite the challenges she faces due to her blindness.

Netrikann, which is directed by Milind Rau, is a remake of the Korean film Blind. The movie has been produced by filmmaker and Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivan, and co-produced by Hyunwoo Thomas Kim from Kross Pictures India Pvt Ltd and KS Mayilvaganan. The music for the film was composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan.

Netrikann will be released on August 13 in four languages - Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada - directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

