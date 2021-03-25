The first look for the film Arjun Chakravarthy, which is based on the true story of a Kabaddi player who represented India in the 1980s, was released on World Kabaddi Day on March 24.

Srini Gubbala is producing the movie under the Gannet Celluloid banner while the story is written and directed by Venu KC.

The film has debut actors Vijaya Rama Raju and Sija Rose in the lead roles while Ajay, Dayanand Reddy, Ajay Ghosh, and Durgesh are part of the supporting cast.

Revealing details of the shoot, director Venu KC said, “It’s been two years since Arjun Chakravarthy shooting commenced and so far, 75 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up. It was shot in over 125 locations across India including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.”

The protagonist went through seven physical look changes to portray the life journey of the character in all age variations, from childhood to middle age.

Adding to that, a Hyderabad town set from the 1960s was assembled to make sure the setting looked authentic. This included a village set in the 1960s and 1980s. Extensive research for nearly two years went into the making of these sets. The art department was handled by Sumith Patel.

The makers said this film has “rustic and raw imagery” and music, and that the characters’ journey will win many hearts of the film audience.

Arjun Chakravarthy is being shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, aiming for a Pan-India release.