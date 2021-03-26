If you prefer to enjoy a lazy 'Holi'day then here's a list of interesting movies that you can watch with your friends and family:

Saina: One of the first major releases post-COVID, Parineeti Chopra’s Saina, based on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's life releases in theatres today. Catch this sports biopic during Holi with your friends and family.

A still from The Last Color

The Last Color and Patang: Bandra Film Festival (BFF), a Filmkaravan and Youtube collaboration will be showcasing Neena Gupta starrer The Last Color and Nawazzudin Siddique starrer Patang to celebrate the festival of colours called Holi.

This special Holi lineup aims at celebrating hopeWatch The Last Color. This film revolves around a little flower girl who is also a tightrope walker who befriends a widow and promises to add colour to her life and stars Neena Gupta in the lead.

A still from Patang

Patang is a story set in the old city of Ahmedabad and is about a family duel that spins and soars like the countless kites in the skies above. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Seema Biswas, Mukkund Shukla and Sugandha Garg the film has been directed by Prashant Bhargava.

Both the films can be watched on the Bandra Film Festival's Youtube Channel on March 29.

Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait

Pagglait: An OTT release starring Sanya Malhotra, the film features Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, along with actors Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav and ShrutiSharma. The comedy-drama revolves around the life of Sandhya, essayed by Sanya, who gets widowed shortly after her marriage. She grapples with the inability to grieve and is constantly nagged by quirky relatives following a startling discovery about her late husband. He has left a large insurance sum in the name of his wife, following which her folks start discussing her future course of action. Perturbed by all, she embarks on a solo journey full of fun and humour.

The film has released today on Netflix

A still from Chaipatti



Chaipatti: A directorial and acting debut of prominent radio storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, this over 10-minute-long film also stars newcomer Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Priyanka Sarkar. Chaipatti is a spooky yet hilarious experience of three friends who perform some ritual to invite a ghost, but end up meeting a deadly fate. The film is set to initially release onYouTube on March 28 followed by releases on top OTT platforms.