The first look of Anasuya Bharadwaj as village woman Dakshayani from the upcoming action entertainer, Pushpa — The Rise, is out.



The television presenter-turned-actor looks dark, fierce, and almost unrecognisable in the poster.



Sharing the poster, the official handle of Pushpa — The Rise tweeted, "She is arrogance and pride personified. Introducing @anasuyakhasba as #Dakshayani (sic)."



Set in the backdrop of Seshachalam forest, Pushpa — The Rise tells the story of the red sander smugglers and their nexus to illegally transport the forest produce.



The film, also starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is being directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media.



The film is being made primarily in Telugu, and will also be dubbed in all South Indian languages, as well as Hindi.



Pushpa — The Rise is poised for a theatrical release on December 17.