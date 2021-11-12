Actor Gagan Arora’s next film to be a horror-comedy

It’s been a fortuitous few weeks for Gagan Arora. The young actor, who’s been praised for his performance in Tabbar, has bagged his next. Gagan will be seen in an upcoming horror-comedy directed by Tabbar creator and co-writer Harman Wadala. The film also features Aparshakti Khurana, with whom Gagan had worked while an assistant director on Stree (2018).

“Harman is venturing into direction with an amazing script on the lines of a horror-comedy/thriller,” Gagan shares while wrapping up festivities at home. “It’s about three boys and their journeys. Along the way, they form three couples. It’s going to go on floor in mid-December. We are looking for a theatrical release next year. It’s a film by Jio Studios.”

Gagan has been in web shows like College Romance and Hostel Girls. In Tabbar, he plays Happy, a middle-class Punjabi boy who is helped by his family to cover up a crime. The performance has been critically feted and opened up new doors for the up-and-comer.

“There’s an undertone in this industry that unless you’ve done a serious project, you’ve not made it as an actor,” Gagan observes. Earlier, he’d be approached by casting directors for thumbnail roles: ‘Delhi boy’, ‘chocolate boy’, ‘boy next door’.

Tabbar seems to have changed all that. “It’s getting more experimental now,” he says, “like someone reached out to me recently to host a documentary series.” “It shows how seriously people start taking you after you’ve done a good part in a good show,” he adds.