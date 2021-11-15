Yashas Surya-Yogaraj Bhat film titled 'Garadi'

We had recently reported that Yashas Surya is set to star in Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming directorial, titled Garadi, which will be backed by actor-filmmaker-politician BC Patil, who is serving as the Agriculture Minister of the state.

The film was officially launched on Sunday with much fanfare. Darshan, a brand ambassador for the state’s agriculture department, was part of an event Raitharaondiga Ondu Dina (Spending a day with farmers) at Haveri Taluk and launched the film’s title along with the producer, director, and actor.

BC Patil, speaking to CE on the sidelines of the film’s muhurath, said that he was happy to bankroll Garadi. Popularly known as the ‘Kaurava’ of Sandalwood, Patil’s last venture as a producer was Happy New Year in 2016.

“Even though I wanted to continue as a producer after Happy New Year, but I didn’t find the right director and script. With Covid taking away two years of our time, I am glad to be associating with director Yogaraj Bhat who has conceived a good story,” says Patil.

“I am excited to see Darshan in a prominent role in Garadi,” says Patil, who himself is also set to return in front of the camera after a long time. “I’m glad that Garadi is bringing us all together in one frame,” says the actor-producer, adding Bhatru has penned an excellent role for him.

Garadi is billed as a commercial entertainer with a message, and explores the traditional gymnasiums, and fitness of Pailwans. The film will be shot mostly in North Karnataka in the locations of Badami, Haihole, and Patadkal.

