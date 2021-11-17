Mel Gibson in negotiations to direct Lethal Weapon 5

Lethal Weapon-star Mel Gibson might direct the fifth instalment of the franchise. During an interview in London, Gibson revealed that he was looking to direct Lethal Weapon 5.

Deadline has now reported sources stating that the actor is in talks to star and direct in the film. However, no deal has been signed yet.

If it goes through, Gibson will step in for Richard Donner, who passed away earlier this year and had been developing a sequel with Gibson. After Donning's demise, Gibson thought that it was right to continue developing the film as a tribute to his friend.

No other information about the film is currently available.

Meanwhile, Gibson is busy with a string of films coming up. He will star in the upcoming John Wick prequel series The Continental, apart from also starring in the fantasy adventure film, Boys of Summer.